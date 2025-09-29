A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Vertex Through 7 Analysts

Ratings for Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vertex, presenting an average target of $38.14, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 21.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $48.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vertex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $30.00 - Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $34.00 $42.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $43.00 $50.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $61.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $38.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $60.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Vertex's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vertex

Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. Its software, content, and services help customers stay in compliance with indirect taxes that occur in taxing jurisdictions all over the world. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, Tax Data Management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others. The company derives revenue from software subscriptions.

A Deep Dive into Vertex's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Vertex displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vertex's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vertex's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.42, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.