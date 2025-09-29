14 Analysts Have This To Say About General Motors

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on General Motors (NYSE: GM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $63.36, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 14.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $55.31.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of General Motors by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $74.00 $70.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $56.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $67.00 $58.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $61.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $55.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $55.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $38.00 $34.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $65.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $45.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to General Motors. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of General Motors's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Understanding the Numbers: General Motors's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: General Motors's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

