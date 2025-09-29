Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Monolithic Power Systems Stock

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $853.75, a high estimate of $1025.00, and a low estimate of $730.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.41% increase from the previous average price target of $787.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Monolithic Power Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $1025.00 $820.00 Kelsey Chia Citigroup Raises Buy $825.00 $785.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $930.00 $880.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $750.00 $730.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Outperform $875.00 $720.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $950.00 $940.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $800.00 $800.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $820.00 $800.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Raises Buy $800.00 $760.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $730.00 $695.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $800.00 $700.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $940.00 $820.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Monolithic Power Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker specializing in power management solutions. Its mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems. It serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

A Deep Dive into Monolithic Power Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Monolithic Power Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Monolithic Power Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

