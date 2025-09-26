A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Brookfield Bus Partners Through 4 Analysts

Brookfield Bus Partners (NYSE: BBU) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.69% increase from the previous average price target of $32.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Brookfield Bus Partners by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Hope Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $39.00 $36.00 Phil Hardie Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $36.00 $30.00 Phil Hardie Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $30.00 $31.00 Bart Dziarski RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brookfield Bus Partners. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brookfield Bus Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Brookfield Bus Partners's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brookfield Bus Partners analyst ratings.

Get to Know Brookfield Bus Partners Better

Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company's operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Services segment. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Australia, Brazil, Canada, UK, Mexico and Other, majority of revenue is from UK.

Key Indicators: Brookfield Bus Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brookfield Bus Partners's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -43.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield Bus Partners's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield Bus Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield Bus Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, Brookfield Bus Partners faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

