Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For DexCom

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $99.3, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Marking an increase of 1.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $97.44.

The perception of DexCom by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $90.00 $112.00 Steve Silver Argus Research Announces Buy $100.00 - William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $106.00 $106.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $102.00 $99.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $102.00 $95.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $93.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DexCom's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

DexCom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

A Deep Dive into DexCom's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DexCom displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DexCom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, DexCom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

