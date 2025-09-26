The Analyst Verdict: Amgen In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $308.25, along with a high estimate of $342.00 and a low estimate of $261.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $302.12, the current average has increased by 2.03%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amgen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $272.00 $261.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $342.00 $328.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $310.00 $305.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $330.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $317.00 $326.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $261.00 $252.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $305.00 $300.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Neutral $326.00 $315.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amgen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amgen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Amgen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amgen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Key Indicators: Amgen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amgen's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.43% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amgen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amgen's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amgen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, Amgen faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

