17 Analysts Assess Accenture: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Accenture (NYSE: ACN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Accenture, revealing an average target of $295.06, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. A decline of 11.48% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Accenture. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $330.00 $350.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $285.00 $305.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $290.00 $302.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $330.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $315.00 $363.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $270.00 $330.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $305.00 $335.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $315.00 $355.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $350.00 $372.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $260.00 $290.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $313.00 $342.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $271.00 $325.00 Harry Read Rothschild & Co Announces Neutral $250.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $302.00 $334.00 Phani Kanumuri HSBC Announces Reduce $240.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $290.00 - David Togut Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $330.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Accenture's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Accenture's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Accenture Better

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Accenture's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Accenture's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Accenture adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

