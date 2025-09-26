Where Dycom Industries Stands With Analysts

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $294.25, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.44% increase from the previous average price target of $268.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Dycom Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $305.00 $295.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $300.00 $290.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $300.00 $265.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $296.00 $288.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $250.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $295.00 $255.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $288.00 $258.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dycom Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dycom Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dycom Industries Better

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Breaking Down Dycom Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

