Expert Outlook: Dave Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $285.11, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $229.00. Observing a 12.2% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $254.11.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dave. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $300.00 $280.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $290.00 $290.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $229.00 $179.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $280.00 $260.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $290.00 $290.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $277.00 $239.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $260.00 $200.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $320.00 $229.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dave. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Dave's Background

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Dave: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dave showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 64.46% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Dave adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

