9 Analysts Assess Alkermes: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.33, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.79% from the previous average price target of $42.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Alkermes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $34.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Benjamin Burnett Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $44.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $40.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Andrea Newkirk Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $43.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alkermes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alkermes's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alkermes

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Alkermes: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Alkermes faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.12% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alkermes's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

