Demystifying Kenvue: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.64, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 8.45% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.73.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Kenvue among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Lewis Rothschild & Co Lowers Buy $22.00 $22.50 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $18.00 $23.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $23.00 $25.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $29.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $22.00 $24.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.50 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $23.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kenvue. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Kenvue's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Kenvue analyst ratings.

Discovering Kenvue: A Closer Look

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating over $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kenvue

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kenvue's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.03% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

