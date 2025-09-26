Demystifying MARA Holdings: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.75, along with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $21.69, the current average has increased by 14.11%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MARA Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $26.00 $19.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Raises Neutral $18.00 $9.50 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MARA Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into MARA Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MARA Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MARA Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MARA Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 64.31% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MARA Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 338.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, MARA Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

