The Analyst Verdict: SouthState Bank In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $119.6, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $117.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $115.00, the current average has increased by 4.0%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of SouthState Bank's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $127.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $117.00 $113.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $117.00 $115.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $117.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SouthState Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SouthState Bank compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SouthState Bank's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into SouthState Bank's Background

SouthState Bank Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Key Indicators: SouthState Bank's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SouthState Bank's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 56.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SouthState Bank's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SouthState Bank's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SouthState Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

