The Analyst Verdict: Atmos Energy In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Atmos Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $160.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $167.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.1% increase from the previous average price target of $158.75.

The standing of Atmos Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $167.00 $162.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Neutral $163.00 $171.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Neutral $159.00 $146.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $156.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atmos Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3.3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Key Indicators: Atmos Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Atmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

