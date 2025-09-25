Expert Outlook: Columbia Banking System Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Columbia Banking System, presenting an average target of $28.8, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.64% increase from the previous average price target of $28.06.

The standing of Columbia Banking System among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $28.00 - David Feaster Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $31.00 $27.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $27.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $27.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $32.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Columbia Banking System's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Columbia Banking System's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Banking System analyst ratings.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Columbia Banking System: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Columbia Banking System's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Banking System's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Banking System's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Banking System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

