Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Norfolk Southern Stock

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $294.67, a high estimate of $323.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. This current average has increased by 6.56% from the previous average price target of $276.54.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Norfolk Southern among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $295.00 $284.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Neutral $305.00 $288.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $290.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $289.00 $279.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $288.00 $282.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Announces Hold $300.00 - Daniel Moore Baird Raises Neutral $300.00 $255.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $305.00 $295.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Buy $323.00 $263.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Neutral $288.00 $259.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $295.00 $258.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $282.00 $272.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $290.00 $280.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Neutral $255.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Norfolk Southern. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Norfolk Southern compared to the broader market.

About Norfolk Southern

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On more than 20,000 miles of track, the rail hauls shipments of coal, intermodal traffic, and a diverse mix of automotive, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Norfolk Southern

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Norfolk Southern displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Norfolk Southern's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norfolk Southern's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norfolk Southern's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Norfolk Southern's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

