Analyst Expectations For CenterPoint Energy's Future

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CenterPoint Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 3.04% from the previous average price target of $38.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CenterPoint Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $38.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $38.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $40.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $39.00 $36.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CenterPoint Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into CenterPoint Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into CenterPoint Energy's Background

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

CenterPoint Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CenterPoint Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.05% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.96.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

