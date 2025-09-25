Assessing Visteon: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Visteon (NASDAQ: VC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $125.81, a high estimate of $151.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.79% increase from the previous average price target of $110.56.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Visteon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $151.00 $145.00 Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Ronald J Jewsikow Guggenheim Raises Buy $143.00 $134.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $129.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $90.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $104.00 $101.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $146.00 $142.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $129.00 $106.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $131.00 $120.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $101.00 $97.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $95.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $85.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $120.00 $83.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $96.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Visteon's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

A Deep Dive into Visteon's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Visteon's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Visteon's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

