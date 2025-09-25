Demystifying Old National: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Old National (NASDAQ: ONB) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Old National, revealing an average target of $26.2, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 4.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Old National by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $25.00 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $26.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $23.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Old National. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Old National compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Old National's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Old National's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Old National

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is a financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. The company provides a group of similar community banking services, including such products and services as commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; deposits; and brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Old National's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Old National displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Old National's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Old National faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

