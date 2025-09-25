10 Analysts Have This To Say About Wintrust Financial

Analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $156.7, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $141.44, the current average has increased by 10.79%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Wintrust Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $166.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $151.00 $137.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $160.00 $141.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $157.00 $155.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $138.00 $130.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $158.00 $137.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $162.00 $145.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $143.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wintrust Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wintrust Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Financial compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wintrust Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Wintrust Financial's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wintrust Financial analyst ratings.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers generally located in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and western Michigan. The company provides specialty finance services, including financing for the payment of property and casualty insurance premiums and life insurance premiums, and wealth management services to customers in its market area. The company's operations consist of three primary segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the community banking segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Wintrust Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Wintrust Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wintrust Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wintrust Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Wintrust Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.