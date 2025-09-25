Assessing Autoliv: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $128.38, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.19% from the previous average price target of $114.43.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Autoliv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $126.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $106.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $124.00 $126.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $105.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $126.00 $108.00 Vanessa Jeffriess Jefferies Announces Buy $140.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Autoliv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Understanding the Numbers: Autoliv's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Autoliv's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.18% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

