Expert Outlook: Chewy Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chewy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $46.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. A decline of 0.57% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Chewy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Morton MoffettNathanson Announces Buy $48.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $46.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $49.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $47.00 Bill Kerr TD Cowen Lowers Buy $48.00 $50.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $43.00 $44.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $48.00 $52.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $50.00 Aaron Kessler Seaport Global Announces Buy $47.00 - Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $45.00 - David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Outperform $50.00 $44.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $48.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chewy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Chewy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chewy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce petcare retailer in the US, generating $11.9 billion in fiscal 2024 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Chewy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.59% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

