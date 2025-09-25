Deep Dive Into Commerce Bancshares Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has increased by 5.05% from the previous average price target of $62.83.

The standing of Commerce Bancshares among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $63.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $62.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $66.50 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commerce Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Commerce Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Commerce Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank. The bank is engaged in the general banking business, providing a broad range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, payment solutions, leasing, international services, and business banking. The Consumer segment covers retail banking, mortgages, installment lending, and card services. The Wealth segment offers trust and estate planning, brokerage, and investment management services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Commerce Bancshares

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Commerce Bancshares displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Commerce Bancshares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commerce Bancshares's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commerce Bancshares's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

