5 Analysts Assess Thor Industries: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $111.4, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 20.04% from the previous average price target of $92.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Thor Industries is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $100.00 Alex Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $115.00 $86.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Thor Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Thor Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Thor Industries: A Closer Look

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2024, the company wholesaled 186,908 units and generated over $10 billion in revenue.

Financial Insights: Thor Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Thor Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Thor Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

