What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Canadian Pacific Kansas

Analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE: CP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $92.2, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.99% from the previous average price target of $90.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Canadian Pacific Kansas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $88.00 $91.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $97.00 $95.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $91.00 $87.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $94.00 $89.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $91.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Canadian Pacific Kansas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Canadian Pacific Kansas's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Canadian Pacific Kansas Better

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a Class I railroad operating on track that spans across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. Following the April 2023 Kansas City Southern merger, CPKC operates new single-linehaul services from Canada and the Upper Midwest down through Texas, the Gulf of Mexico, and into Mexico. It also hauls cross-border and intra-Mexico freight via operating concessions on more than 3,000 miles of rail in Mexico. CPKC hauls shipments of grain, intermodal containers, energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, plastics, coal, fertilizer and potash, automotive products, and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Canadian Pacific Kansas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Canadian Pacific Kansas displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Pacific Kansas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

