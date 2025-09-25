8 Analysts Assess Colgate-Palmolive: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $93.88, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Highlighting a 3.71% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $97.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Colgate-Palmolive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $80.00 $83.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $105.00 $108.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $95.00 $99.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $96.00 $104.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $83.00 $88.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $99.00 $103.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $106.00 $109.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $87.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Colgate-Palmolive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Colgate-Palmolive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Colgate-Palmolive analyst ratings.

Get to Know Colgate-Palmolive Better

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown into a leading player in the household and personal care industry. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for north of 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one-fifth of sales), which sells a majority of its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Understanding the Numbers: Colgate-Palmolive's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Colgate-Palmolive's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 139.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, Colgate-Palmolive faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

