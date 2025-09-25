Analyst Expectations For BorgWarner's Future

Ratings for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.23, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.1% from the previous average price target of $41.08.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of BorgWarner by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Neutral $46.00 $41.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $52.00 $41.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $42.00 $38.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $45.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $37.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $32.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into BorgWarner's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2024, 23% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

BorgWarner's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BorgWarner showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BorgWarner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BorgWarner's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BorgWarner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, BorgWarner adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

