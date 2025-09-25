The Analyst Verdict: Cintas In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Ratings for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $231.6, a high estimate of $257.00, and a low estimate of $206.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $228.44, the current average has increased by 1.38%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cintas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $206.00 $240.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $218.00 $221.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $246.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $240.00 $240.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $255.00 $240.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $230.00 $227.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $213.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Announces Overweight $239.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $257.00 $233.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $221.00 $196.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cintas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cintas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cintas compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cintas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cintas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cintas's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cintas analyst ratings.

Discovering Cintas: A Closer Look

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Financial Milestones: Cintas's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cintas's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cintas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Cintas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.