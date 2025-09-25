Expert Outlook: Ramaco Resources Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.5, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has increased by 84.79% from the previous average price target of $18.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Ramaco Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Key Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $42.00 - Chris LaFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $45.00 $27.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Raises Buy $24.00 $14.00 Chris LaFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $27.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ramaco Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ramaco Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ramaco Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ramaco Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Inc is a United States-based company that operates as a pure-play metallurgical coal company with operations in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its portfolio includes high-quality metallurgical coal reserves & resources, with a focus on properties such as Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben. These properties are strategically located to serve North American blast furnace steel mills and coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Additionally, the company controls mineral deposits in Sheridan, Wyoming, exploring potential opportunities in rare earth elements and coal-to-carbon-based products. Operations are concentrated in the Appalachian basin, with active mines at Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben mining complexes.

A Deep Dive into Ramaco Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ramaco Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ramaco Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ramaco Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ramaco Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ramaco Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

