Analyst Expectations For Intercontinental Exchange's Future

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $206.6, a high estimate of $212.00, and a low estimate of $202.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.06% increase from the previous average price target of $194.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Intercontinental Exchange. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $203.00 $195.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $212.00 $206.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $202.00 $180.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $206.00 $198.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intercontinental Exchange. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Intercontinental Exchange's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Intercontinental Exchange's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intercontinental Exchange analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 54% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (22% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (24% of net revenue).

Intercontinental Exchange's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Intercontinental Exchange displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Intercontinental Exchange's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intercontinental Exchange's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intercontinental Exchange's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intercontinental Exchange's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

