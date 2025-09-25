Where Westlake Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Westlake (NYSE: WLK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Westlake and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $89.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $85.44, the current average has increased by 5.21%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Westlake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $73.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $73.00 $75.00 Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $98.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $94.00 $91.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $82.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $76.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $99.00 $101.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $92.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Westlake's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Westlake's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Westlake Better

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers, and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Westlake's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Westlake faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.92% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Westlake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

