What Analysts Are Saying About Corcept Therapeutics Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $134.5, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.18% lower than the prior average price target of $137.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corcept Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $140.00 $137.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $137.00 $142.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $121.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Corcept Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Corcept Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Corcept Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol. The company's compounds are being evaluated in clinical trials as potential treatments for a variety of serious disorders - hypercortisolism, advanced ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, ALS, and MASH.

Breaking Down Corcept Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Corcept Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Corcept Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corcept Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Corcept Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

