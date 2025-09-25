Where Becton Dickinson Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $198.0, a high estimate of $211.00, and a low estimate of $184.00. Observing a 7.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $184.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Becton Dickinson by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $211.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $197.00 $196.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $172.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $200.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Becton Dickinson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Becton Dickinson compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Becton Dickinson's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Becton Dickinson's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Becton Dickinson analyst ratings.

About Becton Dickinson

Becton Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures prefilled devices, diagnostic instruments, and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Medical is nearly half of the total business, while BD Life Sciences (26% of 2024 revenue) and BD Interventional (25%) account for the remainder. International revenue accounts for 43% of the company's business.

Financial Insights: Becton Dickinson

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Becton Dickinson displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Becton Dickinson's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Becton Dickinson's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Becton Dickinson's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

