8 Analysts Assess CME Group: What You Need To Know

Ratings for CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $295.12, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Marking an increase of 1.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $289.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of CME Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $275.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $285.00 $305.00 Alex Kramm UBS Maintains Neutral $305.00 $305.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $303.00 $300.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $298.00 $299.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $296.00 $283.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $299.00 $283.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $275.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CME Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CME Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CME Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CME Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CME Group analyst ratings.

Discovering CME Group: A Closer Look

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

Key Indicators: CME Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: CME Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 59.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.