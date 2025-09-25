What Analysts Are Saying About Ulta Beauty Stock

In the preceding three months, 29 analysts have released ratings for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 13 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 8 2 1 0 2M Ago 3 4 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ulta Beauty, revealing an average target of $580.79, a high estimate of $680.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.22% from the previous average price target of $531.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Ulta Beauty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $590.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $617.00 $589.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $625.00 $585.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $650.00 $630.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $584.00 $530.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $600.00 $550.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $680.00 $640.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $425.00 $400.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Outperform $605.00 $580.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $640.00 $595.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $610.00 $590.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $575.00 $500.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $600.00 $575.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $630.00 $600.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $550.00 $425.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $590.00 $520.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $600.00 $525.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $589.00 $518.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $640.00 $525.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Raises Neutral $550.00 $450.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $400.00 $350.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $600.00 $510.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $518.00 $485.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $600.00 $542.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $585.00 $550.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $510.00 $510.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $550.00 $485.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ulta Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Ulta Beauty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ulta Beauty analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ulta Beauty Better

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US with about 1,500 freestanding stores. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also has salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. Outside of the US, Ulta acquired premium beauty retailer Space NK and its 83 stores in the UK and Ireland in 2025, is opening franchised stores in Mexico, and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. In addition, Ulta collects royalties through its Target partnership (set to end in 2026) and credit card revenue. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ulta Beauty

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.