What Analysts Are Saying About Alpha Metallurgical Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE: AMR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alpha Metallurgical, presenting an average target of $157.4, a high estimate of $183.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.77% from the previous average price target of $154.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alpha Metallurgical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Rygiel Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $183.00 - Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Raises Hold $150.00 $110.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $171.00 $173.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $173.00 $181.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Hold $110.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alpha Metallurgical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alpha Metallurgical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alpha Metallurgical compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alpha Metallurgical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Alpha Metallurgical's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alpha Metallurgical analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Alpha Metallurgical

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines, and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segment of the company is Met. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.

Alpha Metallurgical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Alpha Metallurgical's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Alpha Metallurgical's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpha Metallurgical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpha Metallurgical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alpha Metallurgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.