Assessing Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $475.87, a high estimate of $553.00, and a low estimate of $405.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.76%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $456.00 $458.00 Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $475.00 $510.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $411.00 $424.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $546.00 $558.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $460.00 $460.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $490.00 $520.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $438.00 $442.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $530.00 $557.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $405.00 $430.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Buy $553.00 $582.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Hold $455.00 $494.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $485.00 $535.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $439.00 $460.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $478.00 $550.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $517.00 $515.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

A Deep Dive into Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.06% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.