A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Levi Strauss Through 12 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Levi Strauss and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 18.93% from the previous average price target of $20.18.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Levi Strauss. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $28.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $18.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $24.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Levi Strauss. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Levi Strauss compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Levi Strauss's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Levi Strauss's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Levi Strauss's Background

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Breaking Down Levi Strauss's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Levi Strauss displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Levi Strauss's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Levi Strauss's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Levi Strauss's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Levi Strauss adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

