Where LTC Properties Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for LTC Properties LTC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.31% increase from the previous average price target of $37.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LTC Properties is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $39.00 $39.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $36.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $37.00 $36.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $43.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LTC Properties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LTC Properties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LTC Properties compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LTC Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into LTC Properties's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LTC Properties Better

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that works to invest in seniors housing and healthcare facilities through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its real estate investments includes different types of properties such as Independent living communities, Assisted living communities, Memory care communities, Skilled nursing centers and other types of properties.

Understanding the Numbers: LTC Properties's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LTC Properties's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LTC Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LTC Properties's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, LTC Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

