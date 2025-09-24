RPM International Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

RPM International RPM underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $132.33, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $120.78, the current average has increased by 9.56%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive RPM International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $127.00 $126.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $125.00 $115.00 Vincent Sinisi Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $124.00 $113.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $126.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $152.00 $140.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $131.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $119.00 $110.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $131.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RPM International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of RPM International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of RPM International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of RPM International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue is from the construction products and North America.

A Deep Dive into RPM International's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RPM International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.68% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: RPM International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: RPM International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

