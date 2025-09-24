Where Amphenol Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Amphenol APH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $122.17, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.06% from the previous average price target of $110.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amphenol is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $127.00 $118.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $120.00 $110.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $126.00 $102.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $118.00 $113.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $91.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $106.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amphenol's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amphenol's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Amphenol: A Closer Look

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Breaking Down Amphenol's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 56.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

