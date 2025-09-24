Breaking Down Dutch Bros: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Dutch Bros BROS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $84.27, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average has increased by 3.02% from the previous average price target of $81.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dutch Bros is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Logan Reich RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Andrew M. Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $86.00 $86.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $86.00 $86.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $83.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $76.00 $72.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $84.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00 Sijie Lin CICC Announces Outperform $80.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dutch Bros's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dutch Bros's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dutch Bros's Background

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

Key Indicators: Dutch Bros's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.54.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

