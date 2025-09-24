Analyst Expectations For Motorola Solutions's Future

Ratings for Motorola Solutions MSI were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Motorola Solutions, revealing an average target of $505.8, a high estimate of $525.00, and a low estimate of $490.00. Marking an increase of 1.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $500.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Motorola Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $495.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Andrew Spinola UBS Raises Buy $510.00 $490.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $509.00 $511.00 Andrew Spinola UBS Announces Buy $490.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Motorola Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solutions compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Motorola Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Motorola Solutions: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Motorola Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.21% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Motorola Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solutions's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Motorola Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

