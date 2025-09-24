What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Synovus Financial

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Synovus Financial SNV over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Synovus Financial, presenting an average target of $59.93, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.18% increase from the previous average price target of $59.23.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Synovus Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $63.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $65.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $60.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $62.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $62.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $58.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $50.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synovus Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Synovus Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Synovus Financial's Background

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Financial Milestones: Synovus Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Synovus Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 93.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

