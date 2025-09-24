9 Analysts Have This To Say About First Horizon

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for First Horizon FHN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Horizon, revealing an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.50. Marking an increase of 10.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of First Horizon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $24.00 $23.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $21.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.50 $19.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Horizon's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of First Horizon's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Horizon analyst ratings.

Get to Know First Horizon Better

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The company's reportable segments are: Commercial, Consumer & Wealth, Wholesale, and Corporate. The majority of its revenue is generated from Commercial, Consumer & Wealth. The Commercial, Consumer & Wealth segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to commercial and consumer clients in the southern USA and other selected markets.

Financial Milestones: First Horizon's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: First Horizon displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.87%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Horizon's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

