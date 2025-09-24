Assessing Elanco Animal Health: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Elanco Animal Health ELAN were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Elanco Animal Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.23% increase from the previous average price target of $16.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Elanco Animal Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $23.00 $18.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $12.00 Andrea Alfonso UBS Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Andrea Alfonso UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $18.00 - Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Elanco Animal Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elanco Animal Health compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elanco Animal Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Elanco Animal Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health is an animal health company that is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharma products for companion and food animals. It spun off from Eli Lilly in 2018 and acquired Janssen Animal Health in 2011, Novartis Animal Health in 2014, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica in 2017, and Bayer Animal Health in 2020. The company's operations are conducted globally, and it sells its products in over 90 countries. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

A Deep Dive into Elanco Animal Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Elanco Animal Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elanco Animal Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elanco Animal Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elanco Animal Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Elanco Animal Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

