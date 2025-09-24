A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Hub Group Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hub Group HUBG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.67, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.9% lower than the prior average price target of $44.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hub Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $42.00 $47.00 Daniel Moore Baird Lowers Outperform $42.00 $44.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $45.00 $46.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $47.00 $46.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Outperform $44.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hub Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Hub Group Better

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of consolidated revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset-light truck brokerage operations along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub often makes tuck-in acquisitions that expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Hub Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Hub Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hub Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hub Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

