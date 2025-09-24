What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NAPCO Security Techs

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of NAPCO Security Techs NSSC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NAPCO Security Techs, presenting an average target of $41.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 22.06% increase from the previous average price target of $34.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NAPCO Security Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $40.00 - Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Raises Buy $39.00 $26.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $33.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Peter Costa Mizuho Announces Outperform $39.00 -

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind NAPCO Security Techs

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NAPCO Security Techs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NAPCO Security Techs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NAPCO Security Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NAPCO Security Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NAPCO Security Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

