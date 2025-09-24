Demystifying Urban Edge Props: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Urban Edge Props UE has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Urban Edge Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.54% increase from the previous average price target of $20.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Urban Edge Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $22.00 $21.00 Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Neutral $23.00 - Michael Gorman BTIG Announces Buy $23.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Urban Edge Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Urban Edge Props compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Urban Edge Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Urban Edge Props analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Urban Edge Props

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust principally focused on the management and development of retail real estate properties in urban communities in the U.S. Having originally been created to hold the majority of Vornado Realty Trust's shopping center businesses, Urban Edge's asset portfolio is mostly composed of shopping centers and malls in terms of total square footage. The company's holdings include necessity and convenience-oriented retailers, such as department stores, grocers, health clubs, and restaurants. Urban Edge's properties are mainly located in the New York City metropolitan region and within the DC to Boston corridor. The company generates nearly all of its revenue through the collection of rent from a large number of tenants.

Urban Edge Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Urban Edge Props displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Urban Edge Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 50.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Edge Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Edge Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

