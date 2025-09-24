The Analyst Verdict: Oracle In The Eyes Of 41 Experts

During the last three months, 41 analysts shared their evaluations of Oracle ORCL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 19 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 11 9 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $317.32, along with a high estimate of $410.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average has increased by 26.07% from the previous average price target of $251.70.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Oracle's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $342.00 $342.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $320.00 $246.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $310.00 $195.00 Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Raises Hold $306.00 $202.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $300.00 $300.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $210.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $347.00 $281.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $370.00 $270.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $368.00 $295.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $375.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $410.00 $240.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $345.00 $275.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $300.00 $220.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $280.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $271.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $375.00 $250.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $342.00 $315.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $350.00 $250.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $340.00 $270.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $360.00 $270.00 Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $400.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $330.00 $270.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $275.00 $245.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $240.00 $196.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $210.00 $185.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $246.00 $175.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $281.00 $221.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $300.00 $245.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $308.00 $269.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $325.00 $275.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $295.00 $220.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $315.00 $240.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $280.00 $250.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $300.00 - Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $215.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $270.00 $190.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $245.00 $235.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oracle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Oracle: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Oracle displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, Oracle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

