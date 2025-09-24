The Analyst Verdict: Oracle In The Eyes Of 41 Experts

During the last three months, 41 analysts shared their evaluations of Oracle ORCL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|19
|10
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|8
|11
|9
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $317.32, along with a high estimate of $410.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average has increased by 26.07% from the previous average price target of $251.70.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
A clear picture of Oracle's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$342.00
|$342.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$320.00
|$246.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$310.00
|$195.00
|Nay Soe Naing
|Berenberg
|Raises
|Hold
|$306.00
|$202.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$275.00
|$210.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$347.00
|$281.00
|Ben Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$370.00
|$270.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$368.00
|$295.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$375.00
|$325.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$410.00
|$240.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$345.00
|$275.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$220.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$350.00
|$300.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$360.00
|$280.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$300.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$271.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$375.00
|$250.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$342.00
|$315.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$250.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$340.00
|$270.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$360.00
|$270.00
|Alex Zukin
|Wolfe Research
|Raises
|Outperform
|$400.00
|$300.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$270.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$245.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$240.00
|$196.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$210.00
|$185.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$246.00
|$175.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$281.00
|$221.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$245.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$308.00
|$269.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$325.00
|$275.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$295.00
|$220.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$315.00
|$240.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$250.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Announces
|Sector Outperform
|$300.00
|-
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$215.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$270.00
|$190.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$245.00
|$235.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$180.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oracle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.
About Oracle
Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.
Oracle: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Oracle displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Oracle's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, Oracle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.